Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 15,840 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Splunk by 665.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
Splunk stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.45.
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
