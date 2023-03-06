Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 11,639 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 302,728 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AGCO by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 938,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AGCO by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,266,000 after acquiring an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

AGCO Trading Up 1.1 %

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $144.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.28. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

