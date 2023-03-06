Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,244 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shopify Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

