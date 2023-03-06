Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Paper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,539 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in International Paper by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE IP opened at $37.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

