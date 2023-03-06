Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after acquiring an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after acquiring an additional 144,937 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PWR opened at $163.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

