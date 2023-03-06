Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.31 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PVH by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in PVH by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $83.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Cowen upped their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

