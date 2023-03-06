Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.28 Million in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,942 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the software’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

In related news, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $270,502.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,977.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $33,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $785,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shekar G. Ayyar sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $270,502.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,977.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,376 shares of company stock worth $8,599,415 in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALTR opened at $65.73 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.