Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $1.14 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.