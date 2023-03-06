Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

