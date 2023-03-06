Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $1.13 Million Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 225,128 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.7% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 101,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 55.3% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Axle & Manufacturing

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AXL opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AXL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

