Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 454.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE JBT opened at $114.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $126.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

