Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

STC opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $655.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

