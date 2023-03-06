Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,345 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.16% of JELD-WEN worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Towle & Co purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $18,456,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,179,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,285,000 after buying an additional 1,487,132 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 314.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 740,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 561,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 126.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 558,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 234.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 478,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 335,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $364,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,099,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

