Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 610,801 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of CommScope worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.