Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 44,054 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 76,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9 %

HD opened at $298.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $305.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

