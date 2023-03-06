Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $361.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.18.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

