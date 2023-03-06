Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 12,822 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after acquiring an additional 807,348 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Omnicell stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $138.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.60, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

