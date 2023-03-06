Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 6,923 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 60.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 5,688.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 296.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

MCY opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $56.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.71%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

