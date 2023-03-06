Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,300 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the January 31st total of 374,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 858.6 days.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

EGHSF stock remained flat at $31.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHSF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.