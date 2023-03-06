Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.
Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $10.06.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $9,268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 1,241,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 974,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 387,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,843,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 278,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.
