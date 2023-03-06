Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elis Price Performance

Elis stock remained flat at $15.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50. Elis has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

Featured Articles

