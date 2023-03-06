Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 142,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Elevate Credit to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Elevate Credit Price Performance
NYSE:ELVT remained flat at $1.87 on Friday. 535,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.42.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.
