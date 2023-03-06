Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 142,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Elevate Credit to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:ELVT remained flat at $1.87 on Friday. 535,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 122,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,204,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 956,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 334,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 101,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 96,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

