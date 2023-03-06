Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 42,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Electromed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electromed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Electromed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of Electromed stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,598. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Electromed

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.