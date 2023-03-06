Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Elah Stock Performance

ELLH stock remained flat at $66.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 311. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. Elah has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

About Elah

Elah Holdings, Inc engages in acquisition of profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

