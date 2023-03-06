Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Elah Stock Performance
ELLH stock remained flat at $66.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 311. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. Elah has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $80.00.
About Elah
