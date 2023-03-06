Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 2,724 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $190.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $214.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.24.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.