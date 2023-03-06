Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.