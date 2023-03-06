Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 171,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TAP opened at $53.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

