Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 42 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 25.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,247.10 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,000.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,543.66.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. NVR’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $89.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,367,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

