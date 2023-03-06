Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $727,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 298.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $11,170,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $64.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

