Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,761 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 121,091 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 615,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXW opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.94. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 192,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $87,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,886.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 192,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $311,110. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

