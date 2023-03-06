Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $662,000 Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,004 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in H&R Block by 131.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 176,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100,510 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after buying an additional 751,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRB opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

