Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.89.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $632.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $583.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

