Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,422 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 1.3 %

EBS opened at $11.66 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $45.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EBS. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile



Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.



