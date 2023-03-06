Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. SG3 Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 106.8% during the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

