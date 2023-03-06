Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 38,622 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

