Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 101.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $359.85 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.14.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

