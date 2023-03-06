Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 8,719 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $81.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

