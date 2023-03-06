Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Ares Management by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ares Management by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 653,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $83.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 287.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.