Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,251 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $461,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,592,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 30.1% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

