Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,272 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

