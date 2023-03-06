Echo Street Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 342,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,407,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 195.9% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Masimo by 154.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Masimo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $182.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $184.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

