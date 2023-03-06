Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $402,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,350,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $216.21 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

