Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $388,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,491,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of BSY opened at $42.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

