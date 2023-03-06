Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

