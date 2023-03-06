Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.9 %

HD opened at $298.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $305.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.56%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

