Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 3,729 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after buying an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after buying an additional 1,431,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in HP by 0.3% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $28.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,164 shares of company stock worth $4,149,407 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

