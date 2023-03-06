Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Ebix worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after buying an additional 132,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ebix by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 67,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ebix by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the second quarter worth approximately $15,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ebix by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ebix stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $17.09. 165,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,734. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $528.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.42.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

