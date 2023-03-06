eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,906 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 6.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 1.09% of eBay worth $246,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after buying an additional 1,358,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. 2,052,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s payout ratio is -41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.