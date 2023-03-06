Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.