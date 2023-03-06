Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $761,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

